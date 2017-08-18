Mumbai’s taxi, autorickshaw drivers to lose permits if found driving without badge

kailash.korde@hindustantimes.com

Taxi and autorickshaw drivers will lose their permits if they drive without a badge or allow anyone else to do it.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a public service badge is compulsory for driving any public service vehicle that includes autorickshaws, taxis, state transport buses, municipal transport buses .

The state transport authority, chaired by transport secretary Manoj Saunik, took the decision to curb fare refusals, overcharging, rash driving and rude behaviour, driving without uniform and carrying extra passengers, especially in case of autorickshaws and taxis.

The move will ensure safety of commuters, according to officials, as a badge makes drivers more accountable.

The STA said regional transport offices will have to submit a proposal to cancel permits of vehicle owners found flouting the rule.

RTOs issue public service badge to drivers after testing their knowledge of the geography of the area and local language. Being a resident of the state is mandatory to get the badge.