Mumbai’s Western Railway gives in to commuters’ protests, extends route of Dahanu local

Giving in to commuters’ protests, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to extend the route of ‘59044 Up’ Dahanu-Virar shuttle up to Borivali from December 1st onwards. The shuttle, which departs from Dahanu at 0455 hours, will arrive in Borivali at 0635 hours. It will also double as the Borivali-Surat shuttle, departing at 0650 hours.

The shuttle will operate as a Multiple Electric Moving Unit (MEMU) and has accordingly been renamed ‘69174 Up’ (Dahanu-Borivali shuttle) and ‘69173 Down’ (Borivali-Surat MEMU shuttle).

Prathamesh Prabhutondolkar, secretary, Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanshta (DVPSS), said: “The local leaves Dahanu at around 4.55 am , and reaches Virar at around 6 am. It is an ordeal for commuters between Dahanu and Vaitarna to board the Churchgate-bound locals from Virar, as the trains are crowded during peak hours and passengers are harrased by the ‘seat mafia’. Professionals, such as nurses, BMC teachers, and factory workers, arrive late to work and end up losing the day’s wage.”

The MEMU will have a toilet insides each of the 20 coaches as Borivali-Surat is nearly a four hour journey, WR said.​

On 14 July this year, the commuters had written to the then railway minister Suresh Prabhu, asking to extend the route up till Andheri, a request that was not heeded at the time.