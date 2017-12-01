Mumbai saw maximum crimes against senior citizens among all metros in India in 2016

With 4,694 cases, Maharashtra topped the list of crimes against senior citizens across states in India for 2016, according to the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Among all metropolitan cities, Mumbai saw the highest number of crimes (1,218) against the elderly.

The statistics highlight the need for stricter measures to ensure safety of senior citizens. Maharashtra stood third in murders of the elderly. Of the 1,055 murders across the country last year, 188 were committed in Uttar Pradesh, 171 in Tamil Nadu and 169 in Maharashtra.

The elderly in the city remained vulnerable with 108 – the highest number -- of robberies in Mumbai.

Delhi reported 91 robberies in 2016. While the number of murders was low (9) in Mumbai, 51 cases of grievous injuries were reported.

“Preventing crimes against senior citizen was our top priority. Maintaining their database and of those interacting with them acted as a deterrent and helped in reducing crimes. The one-society one-cop system was unfortunately not institutionalized by the Maharashtra police,” said Pratap Dighavkar, additional commissioner of police, Thane city.

Dighavkar, during his tenure as DCP Zone IX in Mumbai, started the one-society one-cop system by assigning one policeman to ensure security of senior citizens of each society.

He said senior citizens must keep numbers of local police stations and the contact numbers of local beat officers handy.