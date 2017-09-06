Mumbai says bye-bye to Bappa as Ganeshotsav festivities end

The 10-day Ganeshotsav festivities ended on Tuesday, with immersions across the city.

The immersions in Mumbai in pictures

The festivities at Girgaum chowpatty (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

An idol immersed in Arabian Sea. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Another immersion in progress. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The idol amid a splash of colours. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The Lalbaugcha Raja proceeds. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Mumbaicha Raja at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Lalbaughcha Raja being brought to Girgaum. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)