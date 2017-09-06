Mumbai says bye-bye to Bappa as Ganeshotsav festivities end
Grand processions marked the end of 10 days of Ganeshotsav festivitiesmumbai Updated: Sep 06, 2017 10:46 IST
The 10-day Ganeshotsav festivities ended on Tuesday, with immersions across the city.
The immersions in Mumbai in pictures
The festivities at Girgaum chowpatty (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
An idol immersed in Arabian Sea. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Another immersion in progress. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
The idol amid a splash of colours. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
The Lalbaugcha Raja proceeds. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Mumbaicha Raja at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Lalbaughcha Raja being brought to Girgaum. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Lalbaugcha Raja reaches Girgaum chowpatty at 6.45am. (Pratik Chorge/HT)