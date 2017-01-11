Mumbai sees coldest January day since 2013

Minimum temperatures in the city dipped further on Wednesday making it the coldest January day since 2013 and coldest this season.

Representative of Mumbai, the weather station at Santacruz that recorded 13.6 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal, on Tuesday, recorded the night temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal on Wednesday morning.

Colaba, on the other hand recorded a similar night temperature as previous days at 17.4 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degrees Celsius below normal.

On January 6, 2013, Mumbai had recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius and this Wednesday’s night temperature has been the lowest since then. However, the lowest minimum temperature for the first month of the year was recorded on January 29, 2012, at 10 degrees Celsius and the all-time low for the month was recorded on January 22, 1962 at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau attributed the fall in temperatures to cold winds from the north. “During the day, the city is experiencing north-westerly winds, which are bringing down the maximum but by the night the pattern changes to cold-northerly winds and this is further leading to a drop in early morning temperatures. Current conditions are expected to prevail till Friday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

Cool conditions in Mumbai continued through the day on Wednesday as the maximum temperatures fell three degrees Celsius below normal, both at the suburbs and south Mumbai. While Santacruz recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius below normal, 26.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba, 3.3 degree Celsius below normal.

Meanwhile, pollution levels shot up in the city from a ‘moderate’ air quality index (AQI) of 170 on Tuesday to ‘poor’ AQI levels of 258 on Wednesday morning. “Since both minimum and maximum temperatures are low, pollutants are being trapped closer to the surface owing to inversion and are not being dispersed fast. Additionally, local open burning is adding to the increase in pollution,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD. AQI levels have been predicted to be 250 (poor) on Thursday.

