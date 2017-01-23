Mumbai sees the second hottest January day in 8 years

When parts of the country are reeling under cold conditions, Mumbai experienced its second hottest January day since 2010 on Monday. The weather bureau predicted that hot conditions will continue till Wednesday.

The weather station at Santacruz, representative of Mumbai, recorded 36 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Celsius above normal), while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, observed 35.7 degrees Celsius (6.2 degrees Celsius above normal). The maximum temperatures saw a rise from Monday’s day temperatures of 34.7 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and 33.1 degrees Celsius at Colaba.

The highest day temperature in January over the past decade was recorded last year on January 1 at 37.3 degrees Celsius and the second highest for the decade was January 25, 2009 at 37.1 degrees Celsius. However, the all-time high day temperature for the month was 37.4 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2006.

Officials from the weather bureau said the rise in temperatures can be attributed to change in weather patterns. “The wind patterns over the western parts of the country have shifted from cold winds from the north to warm winds from south-western parts. This change has happened owing to western disturbances approaching northern India. It will disperse gradually within the next two days from Monday,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head, weather forecasting services, India Meteorological Department.

He added that this sudden change in wind patterns was not unusual. “While such a scenario does not occur every year and cannot be termed fairly common, it has been observed from time to time, either during December, January or February,” said Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a sharp drop in moisture levels on Monday as humidity levels fell from 80% at Santacruz on Sunday to 29% on Monday. Similarly, the drop in Colaba went from 81% on Sunday to 58% on Monday.

The rise in temperatures, however, did not affect pollution levels as Mumbai recorded a ‘poor’ air quality index (AQI) of 264 on Monday. The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research predicted an AQI of 261 (poor) for Tuesday.

