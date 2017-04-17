Mumbai set to get its own Burj Khalifa, but till then take a look at its 5 tallest buildings

As union minister for shipping, road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari promised a structure taller than Dubai’s iconic 163-floor Burj Khalifa (828m) as part of the new eastern waterfront to be developed on a wasteland in Mumbai, HT gives you a list of the tallest buildings in the country’s financial capital:

1. Imperial Towers, Tardeo: Want to touch the sky? At 254m, these 61-floor residential towers might let you do just that

2. Ahuja towers, Prabhadevi: The 53-floor residential tower is at a dizzying height of 250m. They don’t stand tall, they stand among the tallest

3. Nirvana Towers, Borivli: Although the height is 250m, the 61-floor structure seems to be cutting a towering figure

4. Indiabulls Sky, Lower Parel: Want to experience a real high? Just go to the 48th (top) floor of this 240-m structure

5. Lodha Fiorenza 1, Goregaon: How does it feel up in the air? Just ask residents of the 62nd (top) floor of this 225-m structure

