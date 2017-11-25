Mumbai slum-dwellers who built shanties after 2000 to get subsidised homes

The state government plans to give houses to slum-dwellers who built shanties after 2000, in a move that is expected to speed the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme.

This means that those who were formerly ineligible for the scheme can get a house. However, the homes will be subsidised, but not free.

Earlier, the government had said that shanties built before 2000 would be regularised. The slum-dwellers would be accommodated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), in which the state and central government contribute funds to give them subsidised homes.

According to Minister of State for housing Ravindra Waikar, the move will help speed the revamp process. “This is part of our mission ‘Housing for all by 2022’. Ineligible slum dwellers tend to delay the redevelopment process and hence we have made adjustments to the scheme,” said Waikar.