Mumbai special court to NIA: Submit ownership documents of Zakir Naik’s properties

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) asked a special court for permission to attach all properties belonging to televangelist Zakir Naik, the court asked the agency to submit proofs that Naik owns those properties.

On July 28, the NIA had sought permission to attach Naik’s five properties — a flat in Jasmine Apartments in Mazagaon, two flats in Maria Heights in Mazagaon, share in the property at Crystal Apartments in Mazagaon, land at Pezari and a shop at Rukaiya Manzil in Dongri.

As per the procedure the agency now has to prove that the properties belong to Naik. The court has now scheduled the hearing in the first week of September and till then the agency has to submit all the relevant documents.

The agency had, on April 20, obtained a non bailable warrant against Naik after he was accused of inciting youth to take up terror activities. The NIA had alleged that, “Naik has been promoting enmity between different religious groups in India through his public speeches and lectures on various platforms and inciting Muslim youth and terrorist in India and abroad to commit unlawful activities and terror acts.”

On November 18, 2016, the agency had registered a criminal case against the controversial preacher under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), was declared an “unlawful association” by the government a day before the NIA registered the case.