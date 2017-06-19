Mumbai student gets man who shot videos of ‘women he found attractive’ arrested

A 27-year-old man, who allegedly shot videos of “women he found attractive”, was arrested at Bandra railway station on Saturday.

According to the Bandra GRP, the accused, Asif Khan, allegedly shot a video of the complainant on his phone when she was standing near a drinking water kiosk at platform no.1 of Bandra railway station.

At first, the woman, a student from Kalyan, ignored him, but when kept pointing his mobile phone towards her, she suspected he was recording a video.

She went up to him and demanded he show her his mobile phone. Scared, Khan started running, but she caught hold of him.

A Bandra GRP woman constable soon reached the spot.

On checking his phone, the police found seven videos of women shot at different railway stations.

Khan’s phone was seized. He has been booked under section 354 of the IPC and a magistrate court remanded him in judicial custody.