Mumbai suffers: 3 building collapses in two months

The Bhendi Bazaar building collapse is the third collapse in a span of two months in Mumbai. As of now, six people have been declared dead and many are still feared to be trapped inside. The five-storey building collapsed at 8.30am on Thursday morning at the Bohri mohalla in Bhendi Bazaar.

The other two incidents in the recent past:

August 26: Part of a building in Chandivali collapsed last week, killing six even as the rescue operations continue. The building, Crystal plaza, was being demolished when labourers working at the site got stuck in the debris. The Parksite police have registered a case against the builder for negligence. The fire brigade is taking precautions as the building is in a precarious state.

July 25: A four-storey building in Ghatkopar came crashing down last month, killing 17 people and injuring 13 others. The rescue operations continued for two days to recover the bodies at the crash site. A three-member inquiry committee has blamed Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap for causing alterations on the ground floor of the structure which resulted in the collapse. The committee has also made 13 recommendations to avoid such mishaps in the city. Shitap is currently in judicial custody.