Mumbai surgeon visits world’s heaviest woman in Egypt

Amid the fund-raising efforts for the treatment of an Egyptian woman who weighs around 500 kg, a city-based doctor who will treat her here visited her home country recently.

Noted laproscopy surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala flew to Alexandria last week to meet Eman Ahmed, probably the heaviest person in the world, and discussed her medical conditions.

Eman’s treatment is getting delayed, mainly due to factors such as transportation and steep medical cost supposed to be incurred by her family.

“I met Eman in Alexandria and assured her that we are making every effort to get her the best possible medical help.A team of specialists is on standby and each will do his or her bit to address the multiple medical problems that Eman is dealing with,” Lakdawala said in a statement.

In October, 2016, Eman’s sister Shaimaa Ahmed had contacted Lakdawala, who gave his consent to treat Eman.

The 36-year-old has been suffering from multiple medical conditions and her treatment will be a long process which is expected to stretch over a couple of years.

Besides a team of experts set up by Lakdawala, city’s Saifee Hospital has offered to form a specialised facility to host Eman.

