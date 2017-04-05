Mumbai: Technical issues delay BKC hybrid bus service

Scores of office-goers, who are often inconvenienced while travelling to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from nearby railway stations, will continue to face hardships as the commissioning of the “hybrid bus” service has been delayed.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which had ordered 25 hybrid/electric buses, planned to start the bus service between Bandra, Kurla and Sion suburban railway stations from BKC for the convenience of the commuters.

Senior MMRDA officials said that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking officials have suggested some technical modifications and minor structural changes in the buses, which would delay the commissioning of the bus service. “There are some technical issues, but we are trying to resolve them urgently. Once they are resolved, we will start the service,” said Dilip Kawathkar, joint project director, MMRDA.

“A team of BEST officials inspected the bus last month and have suggested some technical modifications regarding the working of the bus. Apart from that, there are minor changes regarding the boarding platform height of these buses,” an official said requesting anonymity. He added that these modifications will be made at Goa, where these buses are assembled.

Officials said that these modifications could take a couple of months to be incorporated, but Kawathkar is hopeful. He said, “We are working towards starting the service in a month’s time.”

Purchased from M/s Tata Motors Ltd., each bus, which cost Rs1.61 crore, is an air-conditioned 32-seater electric/hybrid series bus. Although the plan to have eco-friendly buses in BKC was conceived in early 2013, it was delayed by three years owing to issues with overall structure of the plan, and operations and maintenance.

The buses have been purchased under the initiative taken by the MMRDA to promote clean fuel, and is supported by the ‘FAME 2015’ policy which is about promoting electric transport under National Electric Mobility Mission 2020.

Read

How will you act against contractor of Lalbaug flyover, Bombay high court asks MMRDA