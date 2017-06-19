Mumbai teen falls off train while trying to flick railway worker’s cap, body found a week later

Almost a week after a teenager from Vikhroli, Ganesh Ingole, died after falling off a local train near Kalwa in Thane, the police found his body on Saturday.

According to police, Ganesh, 18, was trying to flick the cap of a worker working on the railway tracks between Thane and Kalwa. As he bend down, his crashed into the pole. His left shoulder got fractured, after which he lost his balance and fell into the creek.

Two of his friends, who were with Ganesh at the time of the incident, returned home. They did not tell their parents anything. A missing person’s complaint was filed with the Parksite police station in Vikhroli on June 11.

“ On questioning, one of the boys revealed what had happened. We launched a manhunt and alerted a police station in the vicinity. The body which was highly decomposed,” said Sachin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone -7.

“We will check with the CCTV footage of station and also we will talk to the railway workers who were working on the spot to check what exactly happened.”