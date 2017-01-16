Mumbai teen porter knocks down school kids while learning to drive

A teenager learning to drive a car in Mankhurd, lost control of his vehicle and knocked down three school children on Monday morning.

The children have suffered multiple fractures while the accused Salman Haji Kutubuddin Khan, a 19-year-old porter, has been arrested. “Khan was driving the vehicle without any valid driving license,” said Shahaji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 6.

The incident occurred on the service road near Baban Hotel in Sathe Nagar at Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road around 7am. “Khan pressed the accelerator while attempting to apply the brakes and lost control of the car,” said sub-inspector Maya Gaikwad who is investigating the case.

The car hit the kids first and then a divider. “The second person present in the car who was teaching Khan to drive, fled the spot,” said Gaikwad. Khan was caught by passersby while the children were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. The police have also booked the person who was apparently Khan’s driving teacher.

The injured children have been identified as Ansikha Ramdhani Yadav, 7, who sustained a fracture on her left leg, her sister Mahima Ramdhani Yadav who sustained fracture on both the legs and Ganesh Shankar Yadav, 9, who sustained a minor injury on his right leg. The police have collected Khan’s blood samples which revealed that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

They have booked the trio under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) along with section 134 (a) (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act for fleeing the spot instead of providing immediate help to the accident victim.

