Mumbai teenager dies after car hits him while crossing road

A 19-year-old college student was run over by a car while he was crossing a road at Nariman Point on Saturday.

According to the Marine Drive police officers, victim Shaikh Manzur was crossing the road while returning from Akbar PeerBhoy College on Saturday morning when the incident took place.

Officials said Manzur, who was a resident of Dharavi, was rushed to the JJ Hospital by passers by and the police officers but he succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in the accident on Sunday morning.

The police said immediately after the accident they seized the car that hit Manzur and arrested its driver Solya Nadar but after Manzur succumbed to the injuries, police filed a case under section 304 (A) of the Indian penal code (IPC) for causing death by negligence.

“We have now registered a case of causing death by negligence and will investigate the case further,” said ASI Diganbar Phuke, from the Marine Lines police station.