Mumbai to host shopping festival from January 12-30, on the lines of Dubai festival

The Maharashtra government has a new plan to attract tourists - it will organise a 19-day shopping festival in Mumbai in 2018, from January 12 to 30. This will be the first time that the city will be hosting such a festival, purportedly on the lines of the Dubai festival.

During the festival period, there will be discounts on known brands and hotels, and shopping streets at designated areas, such as Fort, will be open till late night, said a senior official who did not want to be named.

Besides this, the state government will hold special music shows and artist events at popular tourist destinations such as the Gateway of India and Girgaum Chowpatty. Theatres in the city will also screen special shows of popular movies at confessional rates.

“Like in Dubai, we are planning to offer concessions to shoppers. We are in talks with known brands, malls and showrooms, and they have agreed to the terms. Now, we are in the process of finalising modalities,” the official said.

This time of the year is popular with tourists, and we want them to opt for Mumbai and enjoy the shopping festival, said state tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal.

The festival will be at par with similar international events. Hotels, restaurants, malls and airlines are likely to offer big discounts to people visiting Mumbai during this period, he said. “We are trying to provide them world-class facilities at discounted rates. This will be done by integrating everything, from travelling and stay to food, shopping and moving around in the city,” Rawal said. “We will also issue family passes, which will provide them a complete holiday package.”

The idea is to come to Mumbai, enjoy its delicacies, visit tourist spots and shop, availing attractive discounts everywhere. “It is going to be a unique experience,” the minister said.