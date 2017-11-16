Mumbai to Pune in 15 minutes? May be possible

Your commute between Mumbai and Pune could come down from three hours to merely 15 minutes.

The Maharashtra government’s Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Richard Branson-backed Virgin Hyperloop One inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday to identify potential routes and analyse the economic impact and technical viability of hyperloop transportation system.

Hyperloop technology involves boarding passengers or cargo onto a pod-like vehicle which is pushed through near-vacuum filled tubes at around 1,000km an hour. If the study yields positive results, the fast commute may become a reality.

“A hyperloop route requires high-density traffic to become viable as means of rapid public transit. Mumbai and Pune, the most and seventh most populous cities in India respectively, have the potential to provide an optimal route with a high density,” said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “By reducing travel time to less than 20 minutes, a hyperloop route will help intensify the connectivity between the metropolitan regions of Pune and Mumbai, transforming the two cities into India’s first and largest Megapolis,” he said.

In September 2016, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari allowed the company to conduct pilot test of the futuristic high-speed transportation system along the westerly bypass of Pune connected to the Express Highway.

The preliminary study is intended to analyse the applicability and benefits of hyperloop technology, identify high priority routes within the state based on demand analysis and socio-economic benefits, and inform the government of Maharashtra of any decision of progress, a statement from the company said.

Apart from Mumbai-Pune, the Los Angeles-based company would also look at connecting Nagpur with Mumbai to improve its passenger and freight transportation.