Mumbai traffic cop tows away car while woman breastfeeds infant inside, probe ordered

The Mumbai traffic police has ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced on social media where cops towed away a car in Malad (west) which had a woman breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby.

The incident happened on Friday, and the video was apparently shot by the unidentified driver of the Swift Dzire car who streamed it live from the woman’s Facebook account.

The driver repeatedly pleads to leave the car, which was supposedly parked in a no-parking zone, and take the fine. “I requested him to leave the car and take the fine, but they are not ready to,” the man is heard telling spectators who have gathered.

The constable, who doesn’t have a name badge, is identified as Shashank Rane, and ignores the pleas.

The woman, sitting in the back with her baby, says she got down from the car for some time, and shows medical documents claiming she is sick, but “that man [constable] came only for my car”.

In the next part of the video, the driver is heard telling the constable, “I told you ‘I am right here. Don’t tow my vehicle.”

In another video, the vehicle is seen being towed away while the woman is still seated in the rear.

The man returns to the car and the woman says she is breastfeeding and yells at the constable to slow down the car. The constable is seen getting down and then again hopping back in the van and continuing to tow the vehicle.

The woman also claimed that two other vehicles parked there were not picked, but her car was chosen for towing without listening to her desperate pleas.

Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said the DCP traffic (west) has been ordered to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report by Sunday.

“It has been prima facie noticed that the safety of the woman and child was endangered in the said incident. Hence, pending enquiry, the constable is being placed under suspension. Decision about departmental action shall be taken after the enquiry report is received,” the traffic police chief said.

HT tried to contact the woman, but she did not respond.