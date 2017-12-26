Mumbai traffic police starts crackdown on drink driving in special drive

As the party season begins, the Mumbai police are all set to crack down on drink driving.

Teams from 34 traffic divisions in the city have been deployed to watch out for those taking to the wheel drunk from December 25 to January 1. “We have started the campaign to promote safe driving,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, traffic.

More officers are likely to be deployed in the periphery of bars and pubs. The department is also spreading the message on social media through their campaign #CarolsForMumbai that has already caught people’s attention owing to the catchy captions.

“If merrymaking, don’t go around driving after drinking,” the caption reads on a post with a message wishing the city a Merry Christmas urging revellers to have a designated driver if they are planning to drink.

One person responded to the post with a tongue-in-cheek comment, “How many check nakas in the city today?”

The Maharashtra government’s nod to allow hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and lounges serve alcohol till 5am (on December 24, 25 and 31) – comes as an added challenge, said police officers.

Like previous year, the Mumbai police teams are unlikely to have fixed checkpoints. It means they will keep changing their spots through the night, making it difficult for drunk drivers to escape.

The pubs and bar owners have also been advised to ensure safety of their patrons and keep a lookout on whether they are driving after having consumed alcohol.

“The action by the Mumbai and traffic police has reduced cases of drink driving. Those coming to bars and hotels in groups ensure they have a designated driver. Otherwise, they book a cab. We will also arrange for valet service for those who have brought their vehicles,” said Santosh Shetty, Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association (AHAR).