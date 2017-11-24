Mumbai TV actor held after partner finds evidence of him cheating, files rape case

The Versova police arrested a 35-year-old television actor on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old aspiring actress on the pretext of marriage. The woman told police she saw compromising photos of the actor, Piyush Sahdev, with another woman, after which they fought and he went back on his promise to marry her.

Police said Sahdev and the woman met through mutual friends and promised to boost her career. After the two became friends, he asked her to move in with him and proposed marriage. The incident occurred after they had been living together for two months, said police.

On November 20, the woman asked police to lodge a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code against Sahdev. He was remanded to police custody. Senior inspector of Versova police station, Kiran Kale, confirmed the development.