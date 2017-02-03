Mumbai: Two men assault constable after being remanded in police custody

Two men, who were arrested by the Central police in chapter case, beat up a constable as they were remanded in police custody after completing legal formalities in Ulhasnagar on Thursday.

The two, Kaushal Hiranand Jha, 23, and his brother Roshan Hiranand Jha,25, work in a private firm and are residents of Bhoir pada in Kalyan.

On Thursday, after they were produced at the ACP’s office to complete formalities, they were remanded in police custody. This angered them and they assaulted the constable, Bharat Darade,50, who was asked to take them to jail.

As Darade was taking them to jail, the accused started abusing him and other constables and officers.

A police inspector from Central police station said, “Both accused started abusing. Darade asked them not to abuse and said that it was a legal procedure that needed to be carried out. Following this, the accused got angry and pushed Darade on the road and started kicking and punching him. The other constables who were on the spot, took control of the situation and pulled them apart.”

Darade was taken to a nearby hospital and let go after first aid.

The officer said, “Chapter cases are non cognisable offences. As it is poll period, so those accused need to sign a bond that prohibits them from committing crimes in and around the city. The accused got angry because they were being taken to jail even after signing the bond.”

The accused were booked under sections 353(assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504( intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Read: 20-year-old undertrial assaults three women constables at Andheri court in Mumbai

Businessman held for assaulting traffic constable in Thane

Mumbai: Traffic cop assaulted for stopping bikers without helmets