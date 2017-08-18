Arrested for cheating, Mumbai man hangs himself using his vest in police station

A 20-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with a cheating case, allegedly hanged himself with his vest in the washroom of Andheri police station on Thursday noon.

The local crime branch unit is investigating if there was any foul play. According to the Andheri police, somewhere between 11.45 am and 12pm, Vijay Ramesh Salvi hanged himself in the toilet of a detection room. He used his vest to hang from the window grill after locking himself in, said an officer. After hearing a commotion, the detection officer broke open the door and found him hanging. He was rushed to CritiCare hospital where he was declared dead.

Before the incident, Salvi and three others were arrested for allegedly duping a bank employee on August 13. They took money from the employee and exchanged it with fake notes, said the police. They were arrested on August 15.

He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till August 21. Salvi from Samta nagar in Kandivali (East) was a Class 7 dropout and did odd jobs for a living.

Salvi’s post mortem will be conducted at a government hospital to ascertain the cause of his death.The report will also clear the air if there was any external or internal injury on his body. The unit X of the crime branch has asked for CCTV footage.

The crime branch will speak to the parents, the detection officer and the other three arrested men to find out the sequence of events.