Mumbai University conducts exams despite bandh, grants students extra time

Despite widespread protests and rail and road blocks across the city, the University of Mumbai refused to postpone exams for the day. A total of 13 exams for law and BEd courses were conducted in two shifts on Wednesday, as per schedule.

“We informed all colleges to allow students inside the exam centre no matter how late they are, and allow extra time to students to finish their papers,” said a statement released by the university on Wednesday. The statement also said that students could go to their nearest exam centre to appear for the exam.

A total of 35,000 stents were expected to appear for exams on Wednesday, but many were worried about making it to any exam centre in time. “I left home at 11am to reach my exam centre before 3pm, but trains are not running beyond Ghatkopar for the past one hour,” said Radhika Arvind, a second-year law student.