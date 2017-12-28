Mumbai university earns Rs4.83 crore from re-evaluation; 28,000 students await results

The University of Mumbai (MU) earned Rs4.83 crore in the last academic year from students who applied for re-evaluation of answer papers.

MU collected Rs 15.32 lakh from students who wanted photocopies of answer paper booklets.

The figures were revealed through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Vihar Durve, an RTI activist. “I had also asked to include figures on the number of students who passed in a subject after revaluation, but the university is yet to share details,” he said.

Two years ago, an RTI application filed by Durve showed that in three years, the university had made almost Rs 8 crores through re-evaluation and photocopies of answer booklets.

However, the data that alarmed him was that almost 30% students who applied for re-evaluation had been wrongly marked ‘failed’ in their exam and managed to pass in the subject after revaluation.

Until the last academic year (2016-17), MU used to charge Rs 500 for re-evaluation applications and Rs 100 for application of photocopy of answer booklets. After receiving flak for growing number of errors in assessment MU, in 2017, slashed charges by half.

“From the academic year 2017-18, re-evaluation and photocopy charges stand at Rs 250 and Rs 50, respectively. The figures shown in this RTI do not include the applications received by the university based on the On-Screen Marking (OSM). OSM was introduced, and rates for applicants were cut to half the original,” said Vinod Malale, Public Relations Officer, MU.

After introduction of OSM method of assessment in May 2017, results of students were delayed by over six months.

The MU received around 60,000 applications for re-evaluation of select subjects, of which, results of close to 28,000 applications are still pending.

“The delay in announcing results of re-evaluation defeats the entire purpose of having this option for us. With OSM in place, MU must announce revaluation results within a month. But almost three months after, I am still waiting for my results,” said a student.