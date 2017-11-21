Mumbai university exam leak: Students sold BMS question papers for Rs250

The 11 students arrested in connection with the question paper leak had circulated the PDFs for as little as Rs250 to Rs500, said police sources.

All 13, including 11 students, were produced before a magistrate court on Monday. They are out on bail.

According to the Amboli police, the mastermind Kalpesh Bagul, 31, sent the question paper from a college where he worked as computer technician to two of the arrested accused by email.

One of these accused sent it to two students through WhatsApp, while the other forwarded it to nine others on WhatsApp. Bagul made somewhere between Rs2,000 and Rs 10,000, while the students who circulated it among themselves took Rs250 to Rs500, said sources.

The police are still checking how many students got the paper.

While 10 of them were arrested on Thursday night, three were arrested on Sunday.

Apart from Bagul, the police arrested Deep Thakur, 21, Jeet Gandhi, 21, Deep Sanghvi, 20, Mitesh Parekh 21, Namit Kothari, 20, Pankaj Doshi 20, Abhishek Chandan 20, Sidharth Bhargav 21 and Abhishek Vora, 20.

The paper leak came to light on Thursday when the examination was on. One of the girl students had kept the paper’s copy on her Facebook messenger app stored in her I phone 6 in her compass. The examiner saw this and alerted the college authorities.

The girl who is a wanted accused in the case said she received it through WhatsApp from Abhishek Vora, who has been arrested. She deleted the WhatsApp post after sending the paper on her Facebook messenger.