Mumbai University exam paper leak: Computer technician, nine others arrested

The Amboli police are questioning 11 people in connection with the third-year Bachelor of Media Studies (BMS) examination papers leak. Among them, is a computer technician from a Kandivli-based college, who police believe masterminded the leak, along with three agents and six students.

Preliminary investigations revealed the papers were leaked by the computer technician, who allegedly downloaded them from the college server and emailed them to these ‘agents’, who in turn sent it out to students on WhatsApp, said police officers.

The computer technician has confessed to the leak, said the police.

On Thursday, an Andheri-based college registered a case at Amboli police station after a third-year BMS student was caught with a mobile phone inside the examination hall, and a leaked paper was found on her phone, said officials. Police booked the girl and one more student, who allegedly sent the paper to her before the exam, under several sections of the IPC including the IT Act, said the officer.

Inspector Daya Nayak and his team are investigating the case with guidance from DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

“We first questioned the girl and later a Kandivli-based student. Their questioning led us to the residence of an agent in Malad, who took us to the two other agents. The three then led us to the computer technician, who is the mastermind of the leak,” said police officer, on condition of anonymity.

Police said the computer technician was working at the college since 2008, and was aware the university sends a password to the college principal and technical coordinator working at the institution, who download the examination papers one-and-a-half hours before the exam begins. The computer servers were linked so he copied the saved papers from the folder and sent them to his mail box and later to the agents, said the officer.

The leaked papers reached the students 15 to 20 minutes between 9:45am to 10:00am, while the exam started at 11am, added official. After getting the paper from an agent, one of the students sent it on a WhatsApp group that included 26 students of an Andheri-based college. The paper was then circulated to several other groups across the western suburbs, said the officer.

