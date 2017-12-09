Mumbai university increases number of online assessment centres to cut delays

To speed up online evaluation of answer booklets, the University of Mumbai has increased the number of assessment centres by 60% during the on-going exam season. With this move, the university hopes to avoid delay in declaring results by giving teachers the option to finish evaluations at the nearest Centralised Assessment Process (CAP) centre.

From less than 200 CAP centres open for online assessment during the last semester, the university has now registered 324 centres.

“Many college principals approached us on realising that having a CAP centre in their own institute will be beneficial to their teachers. We have already verified 324 CAP centres for this semester and the numbers may increase,” said Arjun Ghatule, acting director, examination and evaluation, MU. He added that close to 9,000 teachers have registered on the assessment software for the current semester.

Online assessment was introduced by former vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh for the previous semester. However, the same was not implemented until mid-May that led to a delay in announcement of results by more than five months. This semester, the university is hoping to avoid a repeat owing to technical or infrastructure issues.

“Teachers can no more complain about being unable to report for assessment duty due to travel. With this move, CAP centres will be more accessible to all,” added Ghatule.

Teachers and college principals welcomed the move. “Unlike previous years where assessment work was conducted during vacations, this year it is being carried out along with exam supervision and regular lectures. Increasing CAP centres will be very helpful,” said a teacher.

Many teachers said more centres in Malvan, Sindhudurg and Panvel areas are important because teachers in these areas travel the most for assessment duty. Of the 604 examinations to be conducted this semester, more than 200 exams are already over. However, less than one lakh answer booklets have been assessed. “Teachers are busy with exam supervision and regular lectures daily, and we can’t expect them to sit and assess papers after that. By next week many exams will be over so teachers will have time to assess the papers,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.