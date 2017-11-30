Mumbai university postpones law papers to avoid clash with CS exams

The University of Mumbai (MU) postponed five papers of three years and five years LLB examinations to avoid a clash with the company secretaries (CS) test.

On Wednesday, the varsity issued revised timetables for Transfer of Property Act and Easement Act, Company Law, Interpretation of Status, Public International law and HR and History of Courts papers. All these have now been scheduled between January 2 and January 5.

The move came after some CS aspirants, who are also pursuing law, wrote to the university authorities, requesting them to reschedule the tests, which were earlier overlapping with the CS tests scheduled from December 21 to December 30.

MU had recently postponed 13 law examinations by a few days after students demanded that the repeat exams be held only after all the re-evaluations results were out. The move, however, resulted in some papers clashing with CS tests.

The university exams clashing with other competitive tests has now become a recurring issue. Earlier, the varsity had to change the dates of BCom and law exams to allow students to take the chartered accountancy (CA) test.

While some students welcomed the varsity's move, others criticised it. "The decision will benefit many students," said Sachin Pawar, president, Students Law Council, a city-based student group.

However, Labdhi Parekh, a student at Pravin Gandhi Law College, Vile Parle, said MU's decision to postpone the exams again for a handful of students means that he won't be able to go on a trip to Dubai. “As many law students won't appear for the CS exam, the decision is unjustified,” he said.