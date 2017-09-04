Mumbai university result mess: Moderator makes mistake while entering marks, 250 law students ‘fail’

An error by a moderator of the law department of the University of Mumbai led to 250 law students – final year students of the three-year and five-year course – being marked as failed.

According to the new assessment system introduced by the university this year, a moderator has to re-check an evaluated answer script and update the revised total of a student on the assessment software.

However, in this case the moderator mistakenly fed the difference in the scores into the system, leaving students with one-digit marks in some subjects.

“Some students complained about this, after which we approached the university. We were told the updated results would soon be uploaded, making it very clear there has been an error on their part,” said the principal of a law college in the city.

By Sunday night, the errors were rectified and new results were uploaded on the website.

“We have assigned staff to check all results of law division as well as other departments, especially for cases where a student has done well in all subjects, but failed in one subject. It is costing us a lot of time and money, but we don’t want students to suffer,” said Arjun Ghatule, director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation (in-charge).

He added that as of now the university is focussing on announcing all results and action against this particular teacher will be taken by the board soon.

“The board of examinations will look into this error and decide what action needs to be taken against the particular teacher,” added Ghatule.