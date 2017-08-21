Mumbai University results: BA, BSc IT and BMS results ready, to be uploaded on website soon

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Sunday announced that it is ready to declare the results of three major courses - Bachelor of Arts, BSc Information Technology (IT) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) - though the results were not uploaded on the varsity website at the time of going to the press.

However, even after the results are uploaded on the website, some of the students may not be able to access their results. This is because, according to a varsity official, a few results are not ready yet.

In a recent meeting of its Board of Examination, the university had decided that it would declare the result of a course if the results of at least 90% students are ready.

The varsity, which is struggling to declare results due to technical snags and delay in assessment, has so far declared the results of 374 out of 477 examinations held in the first half of the year. However, except BSc and these three courses, none of the major results are out yet.

Till Sunday, the university assessed around 16.1 out of 17.5 lakh answersheets. The bulk of remaining 1.4 lakh papers belong to commerce and law faculties. However, Vinayak Dalvie, the officer on special duty overlooking the assessment work assured that the evaluation of law answer papers will be over by Thursday.

MU saw a huge delay in results of the examinations held in the first half due to its decision to adopt an on-screen assessment system. The delay has affected thousands of students aspiring for higher education and job opportunities. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as chancellor of all the universities, asked the university to declare the results by July 31. The varsity failed to do that.

The governor, then, sent MU V-C Sanjay Deshmukh on indefinite leave and appointed Shivaji University, Kolhapur V-C in his place. Dhiren Patel, director of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Matunga, was appointed as acting pro V-C. Arjun Ghatule, controller of examination at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), was appointed as the new incharge director, board of examination and evaluation.