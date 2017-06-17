Mumbai university results delayed, post-graduate admissions held up

The Mumbai University’s new on-screen assessment of answer papers is delaying results for students waiting to confirm admissions for second-year post-graduate programmes.

Students have not yet received the results of the last semester exams, which they need to be eligible to seek admissions in the second year.

“The biggest problem is their first year Master’s results are not expected for another four to six weeks. And then, their admissions will be confirmed. This will be around mid-August, which will leave students with less than six weeks to prepare for their next semester,” said the principal of a suburban college.

According to a new rule for post graduate admissions in MU, students must clear at least two of the four subjects in semesters one and two to be eligible for admissions to the second year. Earlier, students who cleared the first semester could apply for semester 3, with the condition they clear previous semesters before they apply for semester 4.

The MU has set a priority list for announcement of results through the on-screen system. “The first preference is for BA, BCom and BSc, followed by unaided courses like BMM and BAF. Then come final year master’s students and finally first year students.

While university officials insist the process has taken off well and results are expected soon, a meeting of vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh with MU examination heads showed less than 10% papers were assessed till last week. “Results should be out soon,” said Deepak Wasave, (in-charge) controller of examination, MU.

Colleges are working around the loophole by giving provisional admissions. “We have made it clear that if students don’t clear semester 2, admission will be cancelled,” said Anju Kapoor, principal, UPG College, Vile Parle.