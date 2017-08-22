Mumbai university results mess: Situation is beyond state’s control, says HC on student’s plea

The Bombay high court on Monday, while commenting on the delay in declaration of results of several courses by the University of Mumbai (MU), said “the situation has gone beyond their [state government’s] control, now what can be done”.

The bench of justice Anoop Mohta and justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a petition filed by a 22-year-old student, Sudyumna Nargolkar, seeking expeditious declaration of results of B.A., B.Com and B.Sc. courses and a stay on admissions to the three-year LLB course.

He has sought a stay till the time the results of these qualifying examinations are not declared by MU.

Nargolkar, who has appeared for the B.Com examination from RA Poddar College of Commerce and Economics at Matunga, wishes to pursue the three-year LLB course, but the result of the examination is yet to be declared. In the meantime, he has appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CET) for the LLB course held on May 23 and has secured 101 of 150 marks.

His petition states that the admission to the law course was originally slated to begin June 16, but the authorities had to postpone the admission process time and again and the last such extension was made by a notice dated August 9, as per which the the admission process was to begin on August 18.

Nargolkar then approached HC contending that the notice of August 9 states that if unregistered students fail to upload their forms online, which require them to quote the marks secured in the qualifying examination, the second round of the admission process will be completed after August 18.

The 22-year-old has expressed apprehension that if the second round of admission to the three-year LLB course is allowed to be completed before their results are declared, he will stand to lose as seats in almost all the most-sought-after law colleges would be filled by the time his result is declared.

His petition states there are in all 2,200 students who appeared for B.A., B.Com or B.Sc. examinations and many of them would suffer just like him because of the delay in declaration of results, even if they have fared well in the CET and secured good marks. The court has posted the petition for hearing on Tuesday.