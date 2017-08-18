Mumbai university results mess: Varsity lost our applications, can’t find fresh ones, say students

Many students who are seeking admission to foreign universities said they had a tough time getting their results at the University of Mumbai's (MU's) help desk.

Students complained that university officials lost their applications for results and they had to file fresh ones. They also had to wait for a long time at the desk and had to run from one official to the other, mostly in vain. Many are afraid that they will miss the admission deadline at the new universities.

The help desk was set up in the wake of an unprecedented delay in declaring results, so that students who need their results urgently for applying to foreign universities can get them. On Tuesday, MU had appointed a five-member 'task force' to help these students. A student who needs his or her results immediately would have to apply for a confidential result, which the university is to hand over to them in a sealed envelope.

A group of three students from Rithambara College, who are seeking admission to De Montfort University in the UK, said that they had applied for the results on Monday, but are yet to know the status of the assessment.

"The officials told us that they lost our applications, so we filed fresh ones on Wednesday. But when we went to the university on Thursday to track its progress, the officials couldn't find the new application either," said one of the students. "Instead of making us aware of the status of our papers' assessment, the officials are passing the buck," said another student.

MU saw a delay in announcement of results for the exams held in the first half of the year due to its decision to adopt an on-screen assessment system. The delay affected thousands of students aspiring for higher education and job opportunities.

A member of the task force said MU had processed more than 7 applications for confidential results in the past two days. "We are no longer using old applications and have asked all the students to file new requests," he said.

Some students complained that their host universities were not ready to accept the confidential results, and have instead asked for an actual mark-sheet. "I need my mark-sheet before I fly out tonight," said a student.

Students, however, accepted that there was a crisis. "One can't blame the officials. They are doing whatever they can to help us. But the university should have set up the desk much earlier. There should be more such desks now," said a student.