Mumbai University revokes its decision to allow internal exam re-evaluation

Months after allowing re-evaluation of internal college examination results, the University of Mumbai (MU) has gone back on its decision.

The university has revoked the vice-chancellor directive (VCD) introducing the decision and plans to issue another directive to announce the change. The students will no longer be able to have their internal examination marks re-assessed or get the photocopies of the answer-sheets.

The assessment process of internal tests, which constitutes 25% of the total marks (75% marks for theory papers), has been called into question by teachers and students. They claim that the teachers often used internal tests as a tool to discipline unruly students, threatening them with lower marks in those tests. As a result, MU decided to extend the facility of re-evaluation and getting photocopies of answer-sheets, which were available only for theory papers, to internal tests as well.

However, a university official said that despite the VCD in place since July 1, the examination department never implemented the decision. Instead, it sent a memo to the vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, explaining why the decision cannot be implemented. "It is impossible to re-evaluate certain components of internal examination, such as laboratory experiments and viva voce. Once an experiment is performed, or a viva given, how can it be re-assessed by a different examiner?" he said.

Deepak Wasave, officiating controller of examination at MU, said the university didn't follow the "due procedure" before issuing VCD. "The proposal to allow re-evaluation of internal examination should have been first cleared by respective Boards of Studies and faculty deans and then forwarded to the university academic council," he said.

