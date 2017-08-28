Mumbai university struggles to upload results on its website

The celebrations that followed Sunday’s announcement of BCom results by the University of Mumbai (MU) was short-lived as technical glitches on Monday prevented students from accessing their mark sheets on the varsity’s website. Similarly, the MU was unable to upload results for law and BMM, despite announcing them on Monday .

The university said it had announced results for 90% third-year BCom students, who had appeared for the final exams four months ago.

“The entire Kalina campus is facing a technical problem, which has affected the internet services. Since results of more than 70,000 students need to be uploaded, the website keeps crashing. We are working on the error. Results are ready and we just have to upload them so students need not panic,” said an MU official.

Despite the promise, the varsity failed to upload the results online till Monday evening. However, it did mange to upload a BCom few results by 9pm on its website.

“We uploaded results in batches to prevent the website from crashing,” added the MU official.

Panic-stricken students who called their respective colleges for updates were asked by the staff to keep checking the varsity website for results.

“Even though the college is supposed to stay shut for Ganpati holidays, the staff is working because several students are coming to us with complaints. We haven’t received any word from the university over the delay in uploading the results,” said Nupur Mehrotra, vice-principal of the Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

To avoid more confusion, MU has also shared consolidated mark lists to individual colleges on Monday.

“If the technical problem persists, students will have the option of checking their full result at their respective colleges on Tuesday,” added theofficial.

As per university data, 65,992 students appeared for the TYBCom exams in April. While the varsity claims to have released results for about 58,000 students, close to 8,000 students will have to wait for their results.

Though the university officials said the results will be released soon, students’ grievances related to results are mounting at individual colleges and at MU’s help desk in Kalina campus.

“I waited for two hours at the university to meet a help desk representative, only to be told that they are not sure why our results haven’t been uploaded on the university’s website. Later, an announcement was made that results will be uploaded soon. The university is doing nothing apart from aggravating our anxiety,” said Rahul Pereira, 21, a student.