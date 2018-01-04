Mumbai university to hold re-exams for students who could not make it because of bandh

The decision of the University of Mumbai to continue with their examinations as per schedule proved costly to thousands of students on Wednesday. After receiving several complaints from students struggling to reach their exam centre, the university announced that the same exams will be held once again for those students who could not make it to their exam centres in time today.

“Considering the unavoidable circumstances, many students could not make it to their exam centres in time for the exams held in the afternoon session. Therefore, we have decided that exams for such students will be held once again in due time,” said Vinod Malale, PRO, MU. Earlier in the day, the university had released one more statement requesting colleges to allow students to enter the exam centres even if they are late, and also allow them extra time to complete their exam. “We also allowed students to appear for exams from their closest exam centre. Despite that, several students struggled to make it on time,” added Malale.

Close to 35,000 students were to appear for their exams on Wednesday in two sessions. While four exams were held in the morning session, most students found it difficult to reach the exam centre for the nine other exams to be held in the afternoon session. “I left home from Navi Mumbai at 11am to make it to my exam centre in Churchgate before 3pm. However, till 1pm I was stuck at Ghatkopar station and could not go any further. Thankfully the university decided to give us some respite,” said Vaibhav Gujare, a final year law student.

Akshay Parekh, a second-year law student, from GJ Advani Law college in Bandra, had to walk to his exam centre with his two other friends. The three students who are residents of Ghatkopar (West), couldn’t find any mode of transport to take then to Asmita College in Vikhroli (East).

Parekh and his friends started walking well before the university made the announcement that those who couldn’t make it for exams could appear later.

“The university has not cancelled, nor postponed the exam. We are walking to our exam centre because there is no mode of transport available. One of our friends may come walking from Kurla,” said Parekh. He also went on to add that one of his friends opted to not appear for the examination because her parents were worried about her safety owing to the protests.

Most city colleges witnessed between 20 to 35% student attendance on Wednesday morning, and decided to call off lectures by 9pm. “We have also postponed our class 12 preliminary examinations to avoid any last minute problems,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra.

