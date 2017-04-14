Mumbai University V-C pushes for digital assessment of papers

The vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai has issued an order that has asked teachers to stop correcting answer scripts manually and go for online assessment instead.

The exams started mid-March and as the university is yet to select an agency to install the facility, teachers had started marking the papers manually.

“The examination house has received orders that clearly say that all papers are to be marked digitally this year. We have no choice but to follow orders. Assessment can resume only after on-screen facilities are implemented,” said an official from the university.

In January, MU VC Sanjay Deshmukh had announced that the university would introduce on-screen assessment for all its courses. Each of the 19.5 lakh answer sheets were to be scanned and assessed on computers.

HT had reported about MU’s attempts to find more than one bidder for the project. The first tender was floated in March, which had no takers. So the university floated a second tender inviting bids from online agencies. In the first week of April, a third tender was floated with relaxed norms to attract agencies.

“The final bid should be selected by April 22, and until then, all manual assessment will be stalled,” added the official.

While MU waits for the best bid to kick-off its digital assessment project, colleges are worried that this move will further delay the process of announcing results. MU has already received much flak from institutes and students for delaying results of more than 150 courses by three months and more. The TYBMS result was announced almost four months later, leaving students with no time to apply for re-evaluation.

“Any delay in assessment will directly lead to a delay in announcing results. April 22 is when they’ll decide on the online agency, but assessment will not begin till all teachers are trained in the process, which could take weeks. What is the university planning to do with the increasing pile of answer booklets till then?” asked the principal of a south Mumbai college.

While Deshmukh could not be reached on phone or texts, MU’s controller of examination told HT that the university would try and avoid any delay.

“The assessment has been stopped according to orders from higher authorities and we hope to resume the process at the earliest. Digital assessment should hasten the evaluation,” said Deepak Wasave, in-charge CoE.

