Mumbai University yet to announce results of 255 exams held in October and November

Students regularly complain about delays in receiving their results from the University of Mumbai. This year, the delay seems to have worsened. Of the 402 exams held between October and November last year, the results of 255 are still to be announced. What’s worse is that the results of only 125 exams were declared within the stipulated period of 45 days after the exam, which is the maximum period within which results should be declared according to the law.

“It is one thing to delay a few results, but this time, the university has broken records. Commerce students are the worst-affected as papers for most commerce courses are still in the process of being assessed,” said the principal of a suburban college.

She said third-year Bachelor’s in Arts (BA) students received their results on time this year, which was good news. “Not only were the TYBA exams held efficiently this year, but the results have also been declared on time. This is a big relief for thousands of students,” she added.

Law students were also badly-hit this year. While the delay in declaring the results of law exams can be blamed the exams themselves being held late, the delay in receiving results of exams such as Bachelor in Commerce (B.Com) was termed ‘unpardonable’ by students.

“It has been more than 65 days since our exams ended, but the university is yet to declare results. This is nerve-wracking and we can barely focus on the current semester. We hope the results of the next semester’s papers are not delayed too. We need our mark sheets to pursue higher education,” said Sadiya Mallik, a TYBCom student.

As many as 601 exams were held between October and November last year, including more than 150 exams of first-year students that were held in their colleges. It also includes the exams held for repeater candidates, which were based on the old syllabi.

“We are speeding up the process as much we can. We should declare the results within the next ten days,” said an official from MU’s examination department.

While the varsity is struggling to declare results this semester, colleges are sceptical of MU’s decision to convert the assessment process onto a digital platform to conduct ‘on-screen’ assessments for the April 2017 exams.

“The pen-and-paper method itself creates excess work for MU. They are clearly not equipped to conduct this process digitally. We hope they aren’t biting off more than they can chew,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college.

