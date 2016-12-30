 Mumbai varsity debars erring paper-setter for 3 years | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mumbai varsity debars erring paper-setter for 3 years

mumbai Updated: Dec 30, 2016 11:48 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times
This case is expected to serve as an example for all paper-setters henceforth, and warn them to not take their responsibility lightly. (HT File Photo)

Two weeks after students pointed out that the ongoing second-year engineering examinations included a question paper identical to a 2015 one, the Board of Examination (BoE) of the University of Mumbai has decided to debar the paper-setter for three years. This step bars the teacher from participating in any examination-related duties.

“The university had sent a show cause notice to the paper-setter. Based on the explanation tendered, it decided to take action. We had also sent a report to the college where the teacher works, but the college has yet to take action,” said Deepak Wasave, controller of examinations (in-charge), MU.

On December 16, second-year engineering students appearing for their electronics instruments and measurement exam, pointed out that the question paper was a copy of the paper given to May 2015 repeater candidates. A day after the exam, many students reported the matter to their respective colleges. Except for a part of the first question, the question papers were found to be identical. A three-member panel was put together to inquire into this issue. The report was finally discussed at the BoE meet earlier this week, during which, the decision to debar the paper-setter was taken.

“It was clearly the paper-setter’s fault. It was careless. While there have been repetitive questions, picked from previous years’ papers, never has anyone submitted an identical question paper,” said M A Khan, registrar, MU. He added that this case should serve as an example for all paper-setters henceforth, and warn them to not take their responsibility lightly.

Paper setters behind question paper goof-up, say Mumbai University officials

