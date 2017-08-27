Mumbai varsity results mess: Colleges open help desks to rein in students’ anxiety

Hoping to provide some relief to the lakhs students who are still waiting their results despite giving exams three months ago, the University of Mumbai (MU) recently opened a temporary help desk at its Kalina campus. But knowing that just one point of contact will not be enough for the students, several city colleges have set up their own help desks to help panic-striken students calm their nerves.

“A special help desk headed by vice-principals has been set up since the number of calls and queries from panic-stricken students kept increasing. All those who have grievances seek help from us and we communicate their problems directly to the university,” said Nupur Mehrotra, vice-principal, Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Earlier, help desks only provided answers to queries related to the announcement of results.

Last week, HT highlighted the plight of hundreds of students from the arts and law faculties whose results were withheld by the varsity as they were marked absent for certain exams held in April-May. While the university termed it a technical glitch, students panicked after it came to the fore that the university was trying to trace answer sheets of a few students.

“It’s not just about students not knowing when their results will be announced anymore. Most complaints are now about students being marked absent for certain exams and our college help desk had to go through their attendance records from exams to give a clear picture to the university,” said a professor from Sathaye College.

He added that nine out of 12 third-year Bachelor of Arts (English Literature) students from the college were marked absent during the exams. So the college help desk contacted the university and also forward complaints of students to the examination house. “Most students thought the college was at fault, and we had to prove it to them that we’ve done our job,” he added.

At Jai Hind College, the principal is personally looking in to the complaints raised by students. “The vice-principals and coordinators of every department bringing every complaint to me. I’m personally forwarding them to the university. Students have been informed about the contact person in every department whom they can approach with their grievances,” said Ashok Wadia, Jai Hind principal.

He added the process helped several students confirm admissions for institutes abroad, despite not having their mark sheets.

Though thousands of students have approached the varsity with their queries, most said it was of little help. “After marking us absent for more than one subject, the university staff told us was that either our papers were yet to evaluated or our answer booklets were missing. What do we make out this?” asked Abhishree Kulkarni, 21, a student.

Most colleges feel the help desk will calm down students’ psychologically. “It is more important to calm down the students, and that’s exactly what we are doing. All complaints are being forwarded to the university immediately,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal, RA Podar College, Matunga.