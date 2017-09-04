Mumbai varsity results mess: Students can now register complaints on new MU website

Students from the University of Mumbai (MU), who are unable to check their results or have received unexpected results, can now register their complaints on the varsity’s website instead of visiting the MU personally.

Faced with growing number of complaints related to erroneous results, the varsity launched an online portal — www.asia-sp.in/MU/results.php — which allows the students to register their grievances. The complaints are then forwarded to varsity officials.

“Students who have doubts or complaints regarding their results are required to submit their queries online. The university will try to redress their grievances on a priority basis,” said Dr Dhiren Patel, acting pro vice-chancellor of the university.

The site will also double as an alternative website for checking results. The varsity said so far it has resolved about 500 complaints registered by the BCom students online.Before the portal was launched, the students had to visit the exam house at university’s Kalina campus. The university has also assured that the results that have been withheld will be released soon.

“The university will strive to declare the results held in reserve for various reasons in the next 10 days,” said Arjun Ghatule, in-charge director, board of e-examination and evaluation.

MU saw a huge delay in results of the examinations held in the first half due to its decision to adopt an on-screen assessment system. The delay has affected thousands of students aspiring for higher education and job opportunities. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as chancellor of all the universities, asked the university to declare the results by July 31. The varsity failed to do that.

Many students whose results have been declared have complained that they have been marked absent for exams they appeared for in April, and their results have been withheld for the same reason. The varsity had explained that if a paper is misplaced or damaged, the result is held in reserve. But in order to do so, the system requires the student to be marked ‘absent’ in those papers.

After missing several deadlines to announce results of all 477 exams held by MU between mid-March and May 2017, the varsity in a board of examination meeting decided to declare the results of the examinations, if the results of 90% students are ready. However, the decision has filled the students, whose results have not been made available, with anxiety. On the other hand, some students said that they scored much fewer marks than their expectations.

So far, the varsity has declared 463 results out of 477 exams held in the first half of the year. The bulk of the pending results are of commerce faculty, including BCom (Finance and Accountancy), BCom (Financial Markets) and BCom (Banking and Insurance).