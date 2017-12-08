Mumbai varsity seeks clarification from Karjat college over question paper gaffe

The University of Mumbai (MU) has sought an explanation form an engineering college in Karjat over an alleged goof-up in an examination paper.

Yadavrao Tasgaonkar College, Karjat, had reportedly distributed question paper based on the old syllabus — Strength of Material— to civil engineering students during their third semester (repeaters’) examination. The students had to rewrite the paper, as the college realised its mistake two hours after the exams commenced. It was alleged that some students, who had left the exam hall, were called back to give a retest.

When contacted, college principal AK Sen said, “I don’t want to talk about it. Everything was fine.”

However, Arjun Ghatule, in-charge director, board of examination and evaluation, sent a letter to the college and sought an explanation.

“We don’t know what happened. We have asked the college to respond to the reports of goof up that appeared in various media,” said an MU official.

The alleged mistake was flagged by Mumbai University and College Teachers’ Association (MUCTA). “The paper continued till late night. Some students, who had left the exam hall, had to reappear for the examination,” said Vaibhav Narawade, general secretary, MUCTA.

There have been similar incidents in the past. Last year, some MCom (Part I) and MA (Part I) students complained to the University of Mumbai (MU) that they received a question paper which was set up as per the old syllabus. Earlier, third year BSc students from KBP College in Vashi had filed a complaint with the varsity's examination department alleging that their Mathematics paper contained questions from the old syllabus.

While the varsity blamed colleges for the goof-ups, a principal had said that the mix-up of question papers is a result of improper demarcation by the varsity.

However, MUCTA has been complaining about various issues at Tasgaonkar College. It has claimed that the college didn't pay the teachers their due for months. The college has also been under the scanner for allegedly not opening provident fund (PF) accounts of its employees.