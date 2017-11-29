Mumbai varsity starts assessing answer papers after three-week delay

Online assessment of answer papers for Commerce stream has finally begun, with the University of Mumbai (MU) forwarding personal login details to teachers on Wednesday. HT had recently highlighted that assessment for several courses was yet to begin despite semester exams starting from November 8.

“Our teachers started receiving e-mails and SMSes from the university, asking them to report for assessment duty. Hopefully, the process will be smooth sailing henceforth,” said the principal of a city college.

Exams for several final year batches, including third-year Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), started on November 8. The university was reviewing various Centralised Assessment Process (CAP) centres to conduct assessment of papers this semester until recently.

Following the mess created by online assessment in the previous semester, officials from the MU examination and evaluation department had given assurances that all errors in the software had been rectified.

As per university rules, assessment of papers should begin within three days of commencement of exams. With examinations being held in two shifts every day, after November 8, most teachers had no time to assess answer papers.

“All teachers were supervising examinations in two shifts daily, which lasted till 6pm. It’s humanly impossible to expect them to assess papers after that. Most teachers will be free for assessment duty only after December first week, as exams for major courses will conclude by then,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

This year, the university is also ensuring that regular reminders are sent to all teachers eligible for assessment work to make sure that no one skips duty. “In the last semester, 3,800 teachers skipped assessment duty. We won’t allow that to happen time time,” said Arjun Ghatule, acting director of examination and evaluation, MU.