Mumbai varsity yet to declare results for 22,000 re-evaluated answer papers

In yet another bummer by the University of Mumbai (MU), its officials failed to announce results for all the re-evaluations before the upcoming examinations.

Of more than 56,000 applications it received for re-evaluation in the last semester, the university has declared results for more than 34,000 applicants.

With semester exams just a day away, the varsity is yet to declare re-evaluation results for more than 22,000 answer papers.

These results are important for students, especially those who have failed, as they need to know whether they have to reappear for a particular subject or not.

Students said they are worried that the re-evaluation may now take a back seat.

“I applied for re-evaluation more than four weeks ago and still awaiting results. We were assured results by the end of October, but even now several results are pending. What are we supposed to do?” said Ananya Acharya, a BMS graduate, who had applied for re-evaluation in two subjects.

In the previous semester, the MU introduced the on-screen marking (OSM) system for the first time and it resulted in unprecedented delays in assessment and declaration of results.

Academicians are worried about a similar delay affecting this semester as well.

“The university is still struggling with re-evaluation results. In no time, teachers will be flooded with assessment of new answer papers. So many of my students are still awaiting their results. How is the university planning to announce results for the next season in time?” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

MU officials said pending results will be announced soon.

“The rest should be announced by the end of this week. Old answer sheets will be re-evaluated alongside new ones,” said Arjun Ghatule, in-charge, director of examination and evaluation, MU.

