Mumbai varsity yet to start assessing answer papers for exams held 3 weeks ago

It has been almost three weeks since the third-year examinations were held, but the University of Mumbai (MU) is yet to start assessing answer papers for several major courses. The semester exams began on November 8.

The varsity was supposed to start assessment for all third-year answer papers through on-screen marking (OSM) system within three days of the exams. The online assessment system was held responsible for the results mess last semester.

Sources said the MU is still verifying centralised assessment process (CAP) centres to initiate online assessment.

“The MU officials recently visited our college to verify our computer lab where assessment was conducted last semester as well. Assessment for this semester’s answer sheets is yet to begin,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle.

Similarly, other colleges are still sending information of teachers to the university so that they can get personalised login IDs and passwords. “Since online assessment is yet to begin, our teachers are busy finishing assessment of first and second-year exams. Teachers are already tired because they are supervising exams during the day and finishing manual assessment of first and second-year answer papers at home,” said Kiran Mangaonkar, principal of G N Khalsa College, Matunga.

As of now, assessment of a handful of courses from the Arts faculty has begun at the university’s examination house at the Kalina campus. The varsity is supposed to verify 282 CAP centres are, of which only a few have been screened.

“We can only provide the infrastructure to the university but the software needs to be installed by them and the online agency hired to conduct online assessment. Nothing has been done do far,” said the principal of a suburban college on condition of anonymity.

The acting director of examination and evaluation of the university, Arjun Ghatule, told HT that assessment will commence in full swing after December 2.

“Teachers are working in two shifts to supervise examinations at present owing to which they have no time to asses answer papers. By December 2, all major exams will be over. After which teachers can focus on assessment work. Results will be declared at the earliest,” said Ghatule.