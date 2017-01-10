Mumbai wakes up to coldest day this season on Tuesday

Mumbaiites woke up to the coldest day this winter on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 13.6 degrees Celsius, almost 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Even south Mumbai recorded a low night temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Tuesday’s minimum equalled the lowest minimum temperature for January since January 12, 2015. The previous low for the season was recorded last Wednesday at 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum for the first month of the year was recorded on January 29, 2012, at 10 degrees Celsius and the all-time low for the month was recorded on January 22, 1962 at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai also recorded it’s lowest humidity levels this season at 28% on Tuesday morning.

The weather bureau attributed the fall in temperatures to a drop in moisture levels combined with cold winds from the north. “The northerly winds have been prevailing over the city and the drop in moisture from Monday evening, allowed temperatures to further drop overnight and on Tuesday morning,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department. “We expect temperatures to be low till humidity levels rise.”

Meanwhile, the city continued to breathe ‘moderate’ air quality as the air quality index was recorded at 160 on Tuesday morning.

Read

At 14.4°C, Wednesday was coldest day in Mumbai this winter