Mumbai welcomes its favourite god on Maaghi Ganesh Chaturthi

Pandals and homes in Mumbai were lit up on Tuesday and Wednesday as the city celebrated Ganesh Jayanti, popularly known as Maaghi Ganesh Chaturthi to welcome its favourite god again.

Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated on the shukla paksha chaturthi (fourth day of the bright fortnight) in the month of Maagh, as per almanac. Even though the celebrations were nowhere as big as Ganesh Chaturthi, believers made no distinction between the two days.

Naresh Dahibavkar, head of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti, the umbrella organisation of Ganesh mandals in the city, said that unlike Ganesh Chaturthi, Jayanti was celebrated for one-and- half days. The festival is gaining popularity, said Dahibavkar. “Around 18 years back, there were hardly 50 houses which celebrated it. Now, there are more than 1,500 idols that reach individual households. The number will keep increasing in the coming years,” he said, adding that the festival has been more visible as the municipal corporation elections are scheduled this month.

On Tuesday, the Siddhivinayak temple had an early morning puja followed by aartis (prayers) and shlokas in the presence of a massive crowd. At Borivali’s Svayambhu Siddhivinayak Temple., devotees gathered for puja on both days.

Sharda Pancholi, a Borivli resident, had waited for long to touch the feet of the deity), said, “We left for Pune immediately after we sought blessings here. We go to Moreshwar Temple (one of the eight Ashtavinayak temples in Morgaon, Pune district) along with the whole family every year. This day is very auspicious to us.”

Some Ganesha devotees consider the day to be more important than Ganesh Chaturthi. “This is the day the lord was born. And besides, it is today when His actual followers and believers are seen,” said Sandhya Mishra, a 77-year-old Mahim resident who had come to the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, many pandals were set up across the city where organisers will be celebrating the festival on the lines of Ganesh Chaturthi with 10 days of puja, cultural programmes and other activities.

Political parties, too, clinched the opportunity and conducted rallies with party flags in popular belts of the city chanting prayers on their way.