Mumbai woman complains she was stabbed, cops think she did it herself

A 29-year-old woman complained to the cops that an unidentified person stabbed her while she was outside Mumbai’s race course at Mahalaxmi around 7.30pm on Thursday. Hours later the police said their investigations showed the victim had stabbed herself after a tiff with her boyfriend who was baulking at getting married.

According to the police, the woman, a divorcee with a five-year-old son, was seeing her 22-year-old neighbour for the last four years. She had been pressing him for marriage but he was delaying it as his parents were opposed to it, the police said. They were supposed to register their marriage on January 9 and met on Thursday to discuss the matter. Police said it appeared that the man asked for more time to convince his parents but the woman got upset and pulled out a packet-knife from her bag and stabbed herself on the chest.

She was taken to Nair hospital which informed the Tardeo police. In her statement to the police, the woman said that an unknown person suddenly attacked her with a sharp object while she was waiting for her boyfriend near the race course. An officer with the Tardeo police said the first person they questioned was the 22-year-old and that he told them the whole story.

“The victim has been declared out of danger and even the doctors have said that it looks like a self-inflicted injury,” said an officer.

Senior police inspector Sanajay Surve from Tardeo police station confirmed the incident and said that they are investigating all angles.

