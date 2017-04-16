Mumbai woman confronts man who passed lewd comments, set on fire

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Bandra police on Saturday for allegedly setting a woman on fire for reprimanding him in public for sexual harassment. The incident occurred in Bandra (West) on Friday.

Moreover, another woman and her daughter, who were standing near the victim, also sustained burn injuries in the attack.

An officer form Bandra police station said that the incident took place in a slum pocket near Bandra Reclamation.

“The arrested accused, Deepak Jat, is notorious for sexually harassing women in the area by passing lewd remarks and making obscene gestures. Locals also said that he has an aggressive nature and picks up fights over petty issues. He had misbehaved with the victim, Amravati Harijan,46, in the past,” the officer said.

He added that while Harijan suffered 95% burns, the other woman, Kanta Ikka, 30, sustained 35% burns. Ikka’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter burnt her hand and legs in the attack.

The officer said that Jat was holding a grudge against Harijan for reprimanding him in public and had decided to avenge his insult.

On Friday, he stalked the woman and poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Soon after the incident, locals rushed all the three victims to Sion hospital.

Though Jat fled from the spot, he was later arrested from Mira Road by Bandra police. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Jat and he was booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bandra police also recovered the clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime. Jat was produced in the magistrate’s court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till Monday.

